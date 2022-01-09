Boulder kids ages 5 and 6 donate more than 200 toys to Marshall Fire victims

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Angeeneh Iyengar helped her two young children unload more than 200 toys that they are donating to families affected by the Marshall Fire.

The family brought the toys to the Blackbelly Restaurant in Boulder, where the owner has turned the outdoor dining tent into a relief station for fire victims, offering warm clothes, toiletries, food and more.

“Me and my brother felt bad for the other kids,” said 6-year-old Sejal Iyengar.

She and her 5-year-old brother, Avi, said they wanted to help after one of Avi’s classmates lost their home in the fire.

“I gave my mom my money and said, ‘Mom buy as much toys as you can,'” Avi said.

“This was truly their idea. It was like, ‘We can give them our Christmas gifts,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s a sweet idea.’ And they were like, ‘Well we have Christmas money, and birthday money, and we can use our chore money to buy new gifts.’ I’m like, ‘Well that’s a good idea,'” Angeeneh said.

Mom and Dad pitched in, too.

The kids said it felt good to do something to help.

“Even though I’m a kid, I can still make a huge difference,” Sejal said.