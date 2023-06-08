DENVER (KDVR) — Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson tried to hold back tears as he talked about the cause of the Marshall Fire and the impact it had on the community in a press conference on Thursday.

Johnson’s home was one of the more than 1,000 structures that were destroyed in Colorado’s most destructive wildfire.

“With every home that burned that day, people lost everything. All their possessions, family heirlooms were turned to ash,” a visibly emotional Johnson said. “I share in that loss, as I lost my home to the Marshall Fire.”

Johnson said he gets a little emotional talking about the fire and the impact it’s had on his family.

“We are rebuilding our home, we are focused on the future, and knowing and having been exposed to all the elements and all the things that were happening that day, and watching that fire progress across our county, I know that ultimately sometimes really bad things happen,” Johnson said. “And I was caught up in that and my home was lost, but I’m moving forward. Because for me, it’s very important to kind of reclaim my life after the fire. And the only way that I feel that I can do that is to rebuild my home, plant my flag and get back in my neighborhood.”

Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson speaks at a news conference announcing the results of an investigation into the cause of the Marshall Fire, on June 8, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Two people lost their lives, and Johnson said nearly 1,000 pets were killed in the Marshall Fire that burned on Dec. 30, 2021.

The nearly 18-month investigation into the cause of the fire included following up on nearly 200 tips, sifting through hundreds of pieces of evidence and reviewing hundreds of videos and photos.

The Marshall Fire has been determined to be the combination of two separate fires, Johnson said.

“I know personally the last 18 months have been hard,” Johnson said. “And not having answers causes stress and challenges that we don’t need. And I hope that now we can focus on rebuilding our lives and getting back to our homes and our community.”

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said there is no evidence of criminal activity so no charges will be filed against anyone.