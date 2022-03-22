BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A new contract approved by the Boulder County Commissioners will help provide $60 million to help people whose properties were destroyed or damaged by the Marshall Fire.

It’s all part of what’s being called a coordinated private property debris removal program and, according to the Boulder County Commissioners, more than 800 property owners opted in.

“This is an exciting day, as we are able to move the program forward and provide more certainty on timeline for the Marshall Fire survivors,” Commissioner Matt Jones said. “We will continue to do everything we can to help.”

Staff from DRC Emergency Services and other contractors will begin site inspections at the properties that are included in the program. This team will be made up of arborists, inspectors and other staff that will be on properties marking items for removal.

The program was already approved by the City of Louisville and the Town of Superior before going to the county for approval. The three entities have also approved $762,923 for soil testing to help property owners know if there are hazardous contaminants on their property after the debris has been removed.

A community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 so Boulder County and the contractors can share information about preparation, scheduling, soil sampling and more.