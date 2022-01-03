2,000 rounds of ammo found in vehicle of man who allegedly threatened Louisville firefighters

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — New information was obtained Monday morning following the arrest of a 24-year-old man who allegedly threated firefighters working the Marshall Fire.

Stephen Roch was arrested in the area of St. Andrews Lane and Dillon Road on Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.

Arrest records showed that Denver firefighters were working the Marshall Fire when they noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The firefighters spoke to the driver, later identified as Roch, and told him an evacuation order was still in effect and he needed to leave.

According to the police report, Roch told a Denver Assistant Fire Chief, “If you want me out, you’ll need to take me out, and I have an AR-15.” The assistant fire chief then asked Roch if he was threatening him, to which Roch allegedly responded by giving him the middle finger and leaving the area, arrest reports stated.

The assistant fire chief said he believed Roch was a homeowner who was very upset over the loss of his home and “wasn’t gonna take anything and was gonna do what he wanted,” arrest records show.

Roch was stopped a short time later and booked into Boulder County jail on charges of menacing, obstructing government operations, obstructing a peace officer/firefighter, eluding, and third-degree criminal trespass.

The Louisville Police Department said approximately 2,000 rounds of AR-15 5.556 and .223 ammunition was found inside Roch’s vehicle. A loaded 9mm handgun with other loose 9mm ammunition was also found inside the vehicle.

Police also said the AR15 was found in the vehicle. It had a loaded magazines inserted, the safety was off, but the bolt was pulled back.

Arrest records show that at least 10 law enforcement officers were taken off their roles assisting in the fire and rescue operations to take Roch into custody.