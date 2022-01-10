200 free meals in Superior for those impacted by Marshall Fire

David Marks, center, uses a borrowed pair of binoculars to see how his home in Superior, Colo., fared as smoke rises in the distance on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. A wind-whipped wildfire tore through the area Thursday, and authorities fear more than 500 homes were destroyed. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — There will be 200 free meals donated Monday to those impacted by the Marshall Fire.

Lunch will start at 12 p.m. on Main St. in downtown Superior

Dinner will start at 5 p.m. in Superior at Community Park

According to the Town of Superior, the meals are sponsored by Key Equipment Finance and Koelbel Urban Homes.

A group of local business owners and community owners in Louisville opened up a free store off McCaslin Blvd for families impacted by the Marshall Fire that tore through Boulder County.