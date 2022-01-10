200 free meals in Superior for those impacted by Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — There will be 200 free meals donated Monday to those impacted by the Marshall Fire.
- Lunch will start at 12 p.m. on Main St. in downtown Superior
- Dinner will start at 5 p.m. in Superior at Community Park
According to the Town of Superior, the meals are sponsored by Key Equipment Finance and Koelbel Urban Homes.
A group of local business owners and community owners in Louisville opened up a free store off McCaslin Blvd for families impacted by the Marshall Fire that tore through Boulder County.