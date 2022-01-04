BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Thousands of Boulder County residents are without a place to live after the Marshall Fire destroyed hundreds of homes last week.
Here are 10 things we know about the Marshall Fire, as of Jan. 4 at 12 p.m.:
- The fire started on Dec. 30 and burned more than 6,000 acres in less than 24-hours
- The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a houseguest believes the fire started at a shed on his neighbor’s property
- A total of 991 structures were destroyed in the Marshall Fire throughout Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County
- Boulder County Emergency Management said Tuesday that the fire perimeter is contained, meaning firefighters are confident the fire perimeter won’t grow further. There are still many hot spots among structures within the perimeter. Once the snow came, the fire was not growing.
- The fire damaged or destroyed between $819 million and $1.6 billion worth of homes alone, not including the valuations of the businesses
- Two people are still reported missing as of Monday
- President Joe Biden and the federal government approved a disaster declaration for Colorado
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the funding through a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant
- Access passes are now available for people in Louisville impacted by the fire at Ascent Church at 550 McCaslin Blvd.
- The Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management emphasizes that cash is the best way to help with fire recovery efforts
Marshall Fire related links
- How to help people impacted by the Marshall Fire
- Resources for those impacted by the fire
- Embers, like snowflakes in a blizzard: Fire behavior expert explains
- Watch: Flyover above what many describe as ‘war scene’
- Photos: Aftermath of the Marshall Fire in Superior, Louisville, Broomfield
- Marshall Fire is already most destructive fire in Colorado history
- Major Disaster Declaration approved for Colorado
- FEMA opens disaster assistance center, provides updates on help for Marshall Fire victims
- Drone pilot captures firefighters protecting homes from Marshall Fire
We will continue to provide updates on the Marshall Fire here.