Boulder Valley Schools Covid protocols

Boulder Valley School District is excited to welcome students back in the classroom this fall 2021school year. Unlike last fall semester, students are in-person, but masks are still required for all students and staff under the Boulder Public Health order.

As shown last school year, a layered approach was extremely effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The district will continue this approach this school year, including the following measures:

Ventilation and cleaning
Regular reminders for families: Look out for symptoms & keep sick kids home
Masks required -All students and staff, age 2+ (under public health order) 
Handwashing
Physical distancing to the greatest extent possible
Seating charts
Stable groups whenever possible for as long as possible
Maximize outdoor activities

The district says that these actions help limit the size of quarantines.

If families are not comfortable with in-person learning, Boulder Valley students can choose Boulder Universal, an online learning alternative that provides students a structured, heavily synchronous learning environment similar to what students would experience in the traditional classroom.

Vaccination is strongly encourage for those who are 12 and older and a group of local community organizations are joining together to host a Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, August 21from 9am to 3pm at LaMont Does Park located at 500 E. South Boulder Road in Lafayette.

