Boulder Valley Schools Covid protocols

Boulder Valley School District is excited to welcome students back in the classroom this fall 2021school year. Unlike last fall semester, students are in-person, but masks are still required for all students and staff under the Boulder Public Health order.
As shown last school year, a layered approach was extremely effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The district will continue this approach this school year, including the following measures:
|Ventilation and cleaning
|Regular reminders for families: Look out for symptoms & keep sick kids home
|Masks required -All students and staff, age 2+ (under public health order)
|Handwashing
|Physical distancing to the greatest extent possible
|Seating charts
|Stable groups whenever possible for as long as possible
|Maximize outdoor activities
The district says that these actions help limit the size of quarantines.
If families are not comfortable with in-person learning, Boulder Valley students can choose Boulder Universal, an online learning alternative that provides students a structured, heavily synchronous learning environment similar to what students would experience in the traditional classroom.
Vaccination is strongly encourage for those who are 12 and older and a group of local community organizations are joining together to host a Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, August 21from 9am to 3pm at LaMont Does Park located at 500 E. South Boulder Road in Lafayette.