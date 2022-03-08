Boulder Spirits, makers of award-winning whiskeys are making a special whiskey release benefiting Marshal Fire survivors. The distillery is releasing a special 500-bottle limited edition batch of American single malk whiskey with the goal of raising $45,000 for the survivors of the Marshall Fire.

This special limited edition American single malt whiskey will be bottled at 54.2% ABV, or 108.4 proof, in recognition of the 1,084 homes destroyed in the Marshall Fire on December 30, 2021.

All (100%) of the proceeds from this special release will go to support Marshall Fire survivors through Community Foundation Boulder County and the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.