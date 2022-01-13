Boulder County sheriff’s body cam videos show response to Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office released several body cam videos of first responders’ actions in response to the Marshall Fire.

The fire sparked on Dec. 30 and burned more than 6,000 acres and nearly 1,100 homes across Louisville, Superior and Unincorporated Boulder County.

A house on fire was the first structure Mountain View Fire Rescue crews tried to put out after receiving initial calls that it was “downed line.”

The fire crew could not find a fire associated with the line, but eventually, they noticed a home that was burning down the road.

BCSO is still investigating the origin of the blaze and has searched the Twelve Tribes property on Eldorado Springs Road.