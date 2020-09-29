Boulder Public Health addresses student safety in modified quarantine order

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Students at CU Boulder experienced their first weekend in quarantine. While they are in the early stages of the remote period, the health department in Boulder is already making some changes.

Boulder County Public Health updated their guidance to allow students to leave their rooms for essential purposes in groups of two. Their original order called for students between the ages of 18 and 22 not to gather at all.

They say the change was made after parents and students called them, worried about people walking alone to avoid breaking quarantine rules.

The health department also expanded permissions for students with disabilities to allow them to receive the help they need.

Health department officials said most students have been complying with the order, noting lower foot traffic around ‘the hill’ where many students hang out off campus. CU Boulder police said 68 student referrals to student conduct have been made for quarantine violations but no citations were issued since the quarantine began.