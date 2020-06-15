Boulder protest participant tests positive for COVID-19

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder County Public Health announced on Monday that a person who attended the Black Lives Matter protest in Boulder on June 4 recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re seeing increased transmission in our county,” said Carol Helwig, Boulder County Public Health Communicable Disease Control program manager.

“Anyone who can stay home should do so to stop additional spread and illness from the virus, especially to our vulnerable residents for which it can be deadly.”

The person wore a mask and had symptoms of no taste and no smell during the protest on the Hill near the University of Colorado (CU).

Boulder County Public Health recommends:

Anyone who attended the event should monitor for symptoms, immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms, and get tested

People who were exposed should seek testing as soon as symptoms develop by: Contacting their own health care provider to arrange testing Contacting an independent testing site Go to the free testing available at the City of Denver drive-up testing site at the Pepsi Center

Anyone who may have been exposed but does not yet have symptoms should consider testing approximately 7 days after exposure, which may detect pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic infections

Local COVID-19 updates are shared by press release, as well as on the Boulder County Public Health website, Facebook and Twitter social media pages.