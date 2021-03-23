Boulder police wife starts campaign to help fallen officer’s family

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Less than a day after 10 people were killed in the mass shooting at the King Soopers in Boulder, hundreds of thousands of dollars had been raised for families of the victims on various platforms.

Cydney Johnson is among those trying to help by selling T-shirts to raise money for the family of fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

“Talley was an amazing human being. He did right by every single person he ever came across and people are very touched by him and his story, his family,” said Johnson.

Johnson is married to a Boulder police officer and helps run the Colorado Law Enforcement Office Wives group. She started T-shirt campaigns for other fallen officers years ago but says this tragedy hits closer to home.

“When I do these (campaigns), it is a direct personal connection because of the law enforcement officer background. In this specific case, it was even more of a connection because my husband knew Officer Talley really well,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the design was inspired by the Boulder Police Department badge, the flatirons of Boulder and Officer Talley’s faith.

“I just pour myself into the design work to release everything that’s going on so I don’t break down in other ways,” said Johnson.

The T-shirts can be purchased online through April. All proceeds will go to Officer Talley’s family.