Boulder police seek information in fatal fight on Arapahoe Avenue

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police detectives are asking the public for information about a man who died after a Friday night altercation on Arapahoe Avenue.

Police said they received reports around 10:35 p.m. Friday of an altercation in the 700 block of Arapahoe Avenue, according to a release from the Boulder Police Department. Officers arrived and began rendering medical aid on the man, who ultimately died from his injuries at a hospital.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who has information about the altercation between this man and other men, along with the events that led up to it.

The man is described as white man with a full beard who stood about 5 feet 10 inches tall and who was wearing a suit jacket, pants and a white button-down shirt with no tie. He was in the area of Ninth Street between Pearl Street and Arapahoe Avenue between 9:30-10:30 p.m. Friday.

Detectives are also looking for surveillance or doorbell video related to this man and the altercation in the 700 block of Arapahoe Avenue.

Police said the person responsible in the man’s death has been identified, “and there is no threat to the community.”

Police asked anyone with any information related to the crime to call Detective A. Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective E. Starks at 303-441-3067 reference case 21-07542.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.