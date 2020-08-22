Boulder police ramping up staff for back-to-school precautions

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is increasing its staff to manage social distancing and enforce the COVID-19 public health orders as students return to the University of Colorado campus and Boulder Valley students return to classrooms.

The ramp up began this week and will continue the next three weeks. Officers are planning strict enforcement by issuing violations and CU students will also be reported to the CU Boulder Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution office.

Violations of public health orders under CU’s student code of conduct will be addressed to ensure students are educated and held accountable for violating public and campus health orders.

“If we were not in the middle of a pandemic, enforcement would have a tiered approach, starting with education and warnings,” Police Chief Maris Herold said. “This year, anything less than enforcement of egregious behavior unfairly puts the health of our community at greater risk.”

The City of Boulder amended the Abatement of Public Nuisance Code in order to prevent large gatherings from happening by being more aggressive with noise complaint calls.