Boulder Police investigating bias-motivated assault

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department investigating a report of someone who said they had been physically and verbally assaulted by three men on Friday about 8:45 a.m. near Broadway and Violent Avenue in Boulder.

The photo above was taken by the victim as the three suspects walked away.

The victim reported a previous verbal altercation, including homophobic slurs, with two of the men the previous day.

A bias-motivated crime, defined by Colorado statue 18-9-121, as intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s actual of perceived race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, physical or mental disability, or sexual orientation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Kevin Marples. Phone: 303-441-3345. email: marplesk@bouldercolorado.gov