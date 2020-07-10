City of Boulder hires first Independent Police Monitor

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam announced Friday that Joseph Lipari will be the city’s first Independent Police Monitor. His first day with the city is July 27.

“The City of Boulder has invested a great deal of time and effort into developing its new police oversight and accountability system – with a keen focus on racial equity,” Lipari said. “I’m eager to get to work with the community, city’s management team, the City Council, and the department to build the Office of the Independent Police Monitor.”

Lipari has over 14 years of experience as a police oversight professional serving as Deputy Inspector General for Public Safety in Chicago, positions with the Office of Inspector General in New York City and the Citizen Review Board in Syracuse.

“This office will be an institution that helps ensure police integrity and accountability and works with all stakeholders to identify appropriate alternate responses to public safety needs,” Lipari said. “Boulder is well-positioned to be a model for local oversight and innovation in policing, and I’m very excited to join the community on this journey.”

The office’s primary objective will be to provide independent oversight aimed at improving police policy and operations while ensuring the community receives efficient and lawful police services.