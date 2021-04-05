What’s next for Boulder King Soopers? Detectives done working inside store

BOULDER,Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department tweeted Monday that detectives working the scene at the mass shooting that killed 10, has now wrapped up and the scene is being turned back over to King Soopers.

“Detectives have finished their work inside the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive and the scene has been turned back over to the store. It remains closed to the public.” BPD stated.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to King Soopers to see what’s next for the store. Many community members said they hope the grocery store stays open as it’s a staple in the community.

“I can see King Soopers gutting the store and redoing it with different aisles and ways. So, it is still the same store but looks like a new store,” Teri Hermsmyer, who has lived in Boulder for 35 years said.

The memorial honoring the lives taking up the entire block in front of the King Soopers, with dozens of people continuing to pay their respects and drop off items in their honor.

“It’s just a tragedy that needs to be honored for the people who died and the heroes need to be honored,” Hermsmyer said.

BPD confirmed with our stations that the City of Boulder is working to create a more permanent memorial. The museum of Boulder also is looking to preserve some of the items. It hasn’t been clarified from the city those are the same.

“It’s going to be hard to shake the trauma when you go in there. You are always going to know,” Lake North, who has lived in Boulder since 2010 said.

While on scene of the memorial on Monday, we asked those paying their respects what they want for Boulder going forward. Many stated they want change in gun control and mental health issues.

“If you were to ask majority of people in Boulder, they would say gun legislation needs to happen to prevent this from happening again here or anyone in Colorado,” North said.

We have reached out to King Soopers for further details on what’s next for this location.