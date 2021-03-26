‘We are absolutely shocked’; Suspect passed background check, legally purchased a gun prior to King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, CO – MARCH 22: Police respond at a King Sooper’s grocery store where a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people, including a police officer, were killed in the attack. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Eagles Nest Armory, a gun shop in Arvada, has confirmed that they previously sold a gun to Boulder mass shooting suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

The gun shop said that the weapon was purchased legally, as is the priority with every sale in their shop, after Alissa passed a background check and approval for the sale was provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind,” John Mark Eagleton, Managing Member of the store said.

Police say that Alissa purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol just a few days before the shooting on March 16.

The suspect’s sister-in-law also told police that a different brother had at one time had a handgun and that Alissa had been playing with what she called a “machine gun” a few days previous.

According to the affidavit for Alissa’s arrest warrant, police found a rifle and a semiautomatic handgun among the items that Alissa removed on scene. It’s unclear at this time if either of these weapons was the one purchased at Eagles Nest Armory.

The full statement from Eagles Nest Armory reads as follows:

“We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind. Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful, has always been and will always remain, the highest priority for our business. Regarding the firearm in question, a background check of the purchaser was conducted as required by Colorado law and approval for the sale was provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation continues.” John Mark Eagleton, Eagles Nest Armory, Managing Member

Alissa allegedly opened fire at a Boulder King Soopers on March 22, killing ten people, including three employees of the store as well as a Boulder Police Officer. Alissa appeared in court Thursday morning, and is facing ten first degree murder charges and one attempted first degree murder charge.

Additional charges may be filed in the coming weeks.