BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is honoring officer Eric Talley, who died while responding to the King Soopers Mass Shooting with the Medal of Honor.

The posthumous recognition will take place during the Fallen Heroes Memorial ceremony.

Interested in watching our inaugural BPD Fallen Heroes Memorial ceremony today at 2pm, but can’t attend? You can watch it live at https://t.co/dU4kSijQ63 #Boulder #BoulderStrong pic.twitter.com/S7mjNwkeWL — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) May 14, 2021

