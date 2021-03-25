Suspect in Boulder King Soopers shooting appears in court; accused of attempting to murder a 2nd BPD officer

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect in the mass shooting that happened at a King Soopers in Boulder on Monday appeared in court on Thursday morning. The court appearance lasted less than 10 minutes.

Ahmad Alissa appears in court (KDVR)

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa faces 10 first degree murder charges and one attempted first degree murder charge.

The District Attorney said the attempted first degree murder charge is due to Alissa allegedly trying to kill a second Boulder Police Department officer.

We will provide the hearing in its entirety later this morning.

During the brief hearing, Alissa appeared in court wearing a mask. He didn’t speak other than to say yes to a question from the judge and did not enter a plea to the charges. Alissa will be held without bail.

During the course of the hearing the defense counsel spoke about trying to get a better understanding of Alissa’s “mental illness.”

The prosecution spoke about filing additional charges in the coming weeks. They said the crime scene is not yet completely processed.

According to an affidavit obtained by FOX31, Alissa had removed most of his clothing and left it in a pile with a green tactical vest, a rifle and a handgun before surrendering to police.

Alissa was then taken to the hospital for what was described as a “through and through” bullet wound to his upper right thigh. He was released and transported to Boulder County Jail on Tuesday.

Police found a black Mercedes sedan in the grocery store parking lot registered to Alissa’s brother. They said there was a green rifle case near the front passenger’s seat.