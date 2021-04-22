WATCH: King Soopers shooting survivors reunite after lifesaving act

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Two survivors from the King Soopers shooting reunited for the first time on Thursday since the tragedy happened back in March.

Elan Shakti embraced the man she calls her hero Thursday afternoon ahead of their lunch outing at an IHOP restaurant in Boulder. She’s referring to King Soopers assistant deli manager Christopher Tatum.

“Nobody stopped to help me except him,” Shakti said.

As the suspect started firing inside the grocery store, Shakti was anxious to get out. She described desperately trying to escape, but she ended up falling down just a few feet away from the exit.

“I couldn’t breathe,” she said. “I couldn’t move and everybody was leaving.”

Shakti began praying while she was stuck inside the store.

“I just said, ‘God, this might be it. I hope you’re ready for me because everybody is going, and I’m here and I can’t get up,’” Shakti said. “And no sooner than I said that, this young man’s arm reached down and got my arm and pulled me up.”

“If it was my grandma, I’d really want someone to help her,” Tatum said.

Tatum said he didn’t even give it a second thought — risking his life to save another. After helping Shakti get out of the store, Tatum went back inside.

“I realized that some of my associates were still in the back, so I wanted to go get them out,” he said.

Shakti has an injured vertebrae from the fall. She continues to make progress as she continues to heal and is about halfway to a full recovery.