Tunnel to Towers paying off slain Boulder officer’s mortgage

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — As the Boulder community continues to mourn those killed at King Soopers on Monday, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is trying to ease one family’s loss.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was founded to support first responders, veterans and their families with financial hardships.

The foundation has vowed to pay off Officer Eric Talley’s house mortgage by Easter Sunday, hoping to lighten a financial burden for the wife and seven children he left behind.

“Officer Talley did not know what he would face inside that supermarket, but he didn’t hesitate to rush in,” said Frank Siller, Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO.

Siller is calling on Americans to donate to the foundation in order to meet their goal of paying off Officer Talley’s mortgage by Easter.

To support Tunnel to Towers goal to pay off Officer Talley’s mortgage, visit the Tunnel to Towers website.