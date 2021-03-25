Tragedy relived as owners retrieve cars from King Soopers parking lot

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — On Thursday, people began to recover their cars from the King Soopers parking lot after Monday’s shooting.

The vehicles had been held until today to preserve any possible evidence.

In their voices, the fear and pain of the mass shooting at this King Soopers four days ago is still alive and real.

“It’s upsetting. I knew all the employees. And I love those employees,” said Allan Katzker who was shopping in the store when the shooting happened.

Emotions were relived as each of those who witnessed the nightmare returned to retrieve their cars from the grocery store’s parking lot.

“Twenty, 30 seconds before the shooting, I was in the front of store by the cash registers. I got to the back of the store and I heard the shooting. And it was like bang, bang, bang. We all took off running,” said Katzker.

Katzker was shaken, but OK.

But inside the store, pharmacy worker Kimberly Moore remained pinned between shelves of medication.

She was trapped and fearing for her life.

“I was on my hands and my knees mostly the whole time. I didn’t even want to make a noise trying to sit. I was just kind of there listening to all of these things happen around me. I was just afraid of a sneeze or a cough or anything that might give my location,” Moore said.

So many people ran for their lives that day.

Their cars were left behind and inaccessible until today.

Katzker, who got his car back is happy he can finally run much needed errands. Moore is happy to have hers back too.

Healing will take time after at this grocery store shooting that has left so many trying to put their lives back together one step at a time.