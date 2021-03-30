Tough times for King Soopers workers who survived shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — As Officer Talley and the other victims of the King Soopers shooting are laid to rest, survivors say they are having a hard time moving on and erasing horrific images from their minds.

For many of us who watched the aftermath of the Boulder shooting unfold eight days ago, it seemed surreal.

Now that things have settled down to a certain degree, what happened is taking a huge toll on those who made it out alive.

“When I close my eyes at night, (I see) that same scene, and (think) we have to run and there’s no option. It’s constantly on my mind and I haven’t been able to not see it. It’s been rough,” said King Soopers employee Emily Giffen.

Giffen and a fellow King Soopers employee saw a shopper get shot. She’s seeing counselors, but getting to those visits is tough without a car.

Giffen was responding to our questions about how employees were coping after the shooting.

“Every little tiny thing costs money. There’s a bunch of victim advocacy groups, but I still have to pay to get there,” said Giffen.

Another King Soopers employee, Andy Arellano, is also having problems. His car is being held for evidence. It’s why he and his mother are walking instead of driving around Boulder, running errands.

“I’ve been getting some phone calls from the FBI. I’m still waiting to see what are they going to do with my car because it has bullet holes and something’s damaged inside the car. It’s not drivable,” said Arellano.

Arellano said he had to leave an employee meeting today after he became emotional. He works as a butcher in the meat market and is trying to focus on moving forward.

“I do need the help, but right now, I need to help myself,” said Arellano.

On social media, others are trying to help those who survived the shooting.

“There are also a lot of people who are survivors of this event who are really suffering too. And they need help too,” said Gwyn Ayers.

Ayers posted information about a GoFundMe that had been set up for Emily Giffen. It’s help that could be needed for years.

Those wishing to help can also donate to the Colorado Healing Fund.