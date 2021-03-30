Therapist weighs in on ways to keep us ‘Boulder Strong’

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Boulder therapist who lives near Table Mesa and Broadway says we will get through this together.

John Joseph is a therapist in private practice. He says a proven technique for the community to use is the concept of “exposure therapy.” He says it helps battle feelings of being afraid after the Boulder shooting.

“You repeatedly go back to the supermarket,” he said.

“And realize over and over again that it’s a safe place. Or walk through your community, then, you’re reinforcing for yourself that being there is safe.”

Over the weekend, King Soopers established a resource center inside the Chase Bank across the parking lot. The resource center is designed for associates and community members.

King Soopers established a resource center inside the Chase Bank across from the store. (Credit: KDVR)

Both counselors and therapy dogs are on-hand at the resource center. It is open Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.