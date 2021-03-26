Survivors return to Boulder shooting scene, recall trauma

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Survivors of the Boulder shooting returned to the King Soopers parking lot Friday to pick up their cars, bringing back haunting memories of Monday afternoon.

FOX31’s Nicole Fierro spoke to both employees and shoppers at the Table Mesa location.

“I’ve been seeing the doctor three times already,” King Soopers employee Andy Arellano said. “Wherever we’re walking by, I’m thinking that’s where this victim just died right here.”

Arellano said he survived but he’s suffering knowing the gunshots he heard Monday inside the King Soopers ended several of his co-worker’s lives.

“They are the nicest people you could ever meet, when I got hired they treated me like family and I will miss them,” Arellano said. “Just looking at this place, it’s going to be a big reminder. It’s going to be like another graveyard.”

“Being at the memorial seeing all the flowers all the support names at the memorial it’s just sad,” survivor Jarod Eassa said. “I realized how lucky I am that I wasn’t one of those people.”

While picking up their vehicles on Friday, survivors also met with detectives. They wrote statements reliving the traumatizing moments keeping them up at night.

“I was in the King Soopers at the cash register when it happened,” survivor Kim Brekhus said. “I went down to the ground, got up, my cashier said, ‘run follow me it’s a shooter.’”

Brekhus came back to the King Soopers Friday before a cancer treatment appointment. She walked up in a boot because she hurt her foot while running away. She said she’s grateful that was the worst of her injuries and credits a King Soopers cashier for saving her life.

“The whole time the bullets were flying they were just saying ‘go, go this way with me,’” Brekhus said. “They were phenomenal staff.”