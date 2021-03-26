Support and honor for fallen officer Eric Talley coming from beyond Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The show of support for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley continues this weekend with fundraisers, rallies, and prayer vigils.

The support is far and wide from Boulder all the way to Parker. Nine-year-old Shane Fitzgerald brought flowers to the memorial in front of the Boulder Police Department.

“I’m here to honor Eric,” Fitzgerald said. His father worked with Talley. His mother, Jessica Fitzgerald said, “I think it’s a lot of emotions, a really tight knit police family. Having lost one of our own is very big deal to all of us. We are worried about Eric’s family and worried about how our kids will handle this.”

In Parker, the owner of Coffee Cabin, Wes Crespi said, “It’s stunning, so surreal and stunning. It’s crazy. It just breaks my heart. I wish there was something we could do.”

So he decided to hold a fundraiser and rally on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. “On Sunday we are going to donate every dime we make, tips salary, everything to Eric’s family. Hopefully we will have a great turn out,” Crespi said.

“It’s Parker. We have the greatest community, we really do. Anytime I mention anything going on, people just want to help and if you give them an outlet, a way to help. They are on it.”

He said it’s about more than just the money. He wants Talley’s family to know the community supports them.

“It bothers me when people say nobody cares. It’s just not true. This is about the people of Parker, it’s about Eric Talley’s family and the rest of the police and first responders that are in danger that put their lives on the line every single day. My brother is a retired New York City officer. I have a lot of friends that are officers. It’s just the way I was raised,” Crespi said.

“When I was a kid you had a lot of respect for the law. I bet when that family sees all the people that respect, honor and cherish what he did and who he was, that will be overwhelming. I mean I started this this morning and I’m being inundated with phone calls how can we help … we will be there. They want to support what Eric stood for. It’s about the support and knowing it wasn’t in vain. His life meant something. Still does, will always mean something.”

The group Blue Lives Matter Colorado will hold a hold a prayer vigil for Talley, along with all the victims of the mass shooting Saturday, March 27 at Rocky Mountain Christian Church, located at 5860 Majestic St. in Longmont. It begins at 5:30pm.