Spreading love at the Boulder King Soopers

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder community continues to grieve and process the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people at King Soopers on Monday.

As survivors come back to the scene to get their belongings and cars, Boulder resident Axel Perez decided to spread some love, and remind people they are #BoulderStrong.

FOX31’s Nicole Fierro found him passing out paper hearts Friday afternoon.

Returning to the scene was difficult and emotions were high for survivors. An employee who survived the traumatic incident said he is not sure when or if he will be able to return to work.

“Right now I still feel hurt. I lost three of my co-workers. The youngest of all, he was only 20 years old. They asked me if I wanted to go back to work. I don’t know. I will be reliving this everyday,” Andy Arellano, who works in the meat department said.