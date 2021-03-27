Saturday spent honoring King Soopers shooting victims in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder community continues to honor the 10 lives taken in the King Soopers mass shooting, through vigils, memorials and moments of silence this weekend.

King Soopers hosted a private vigil at Folsom Field Saturday for employees and their families. Those who attended tell FOX31 more than 300 people were in the stands as speakers honored the three employees who were killed.

The growing memorial outside the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive continued to draw crowds Saturday.

“I think it’s just a little bit of solidarity, too with my community and all of the people,” said Lisa, a Boulder resident who came back to the site for a second time.

“We brought a bouquet from our yard. We wanted to come back and bring something of ourselves,” she said.

She describes the memorial as a shield of love around a site where something tragic took place.

Saturday also marked the first night of the “Ten Together” movement, asking people to come out of their homes at 8 p.m., and take 10 deep breaths followed by 10 minutes of silence to honor the victims. Anyone can participate in #TenTogetherBoulder through April 5.