Requiem Mass for Officer Eric Talley held Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — A traditional Catholic Requiem Mass will be held Monday for fallen Boulder Officer Eric Talley.

The Mass is being held at the Cathedral Basilica at East Colfax Avenue and Logan Street in Denver. It begins at noon.

More than 800 vehicles from law enforcement agencies all around the country are expected to mob the streets around the cathedral.

Parking will be extremely limited in the area.

Officer Talley was among the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Boulder King Soopers on March 22.