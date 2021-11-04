Rep. Neguse introduces bill to close gun loophole after Boulder mass shooting

Washington, D.C. (KDVR) — Seven months after a gunman opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse is introducing a bill to prevent people from purchasing a gun if they’ve been convicted of a violent misdemeanor in the last five years.

The shooter, who stands accused of killing 10 people on March 22, had been previously convicted of a violent misdemeanor. He is currently being evaluated whether he is mentally competent to stand trial.

“While our local law enforcement seek justice for the senseless act of violence perpetrated against our community on March 22nd, we are working to change the law to prevent future tragedies,” said Congressman Joe Neguse in a media statement. “Ensuring that firearms cannot be sold to violent individuals is crucial to preventing gun violence and saving lives. This law is common-sense and would keep guns out of the hands of those likely to use them to perpetrate violence.”

According to Neguse’s office, 22 states and the District of Columbia hold similar laws, and Colorado’s legislature just enacted similar legislation. The idea is to make that law uniform and not inconsistent state to state.

Neguse, who represents Boulder, rolled out the new legislation with family members of the Boulder shooting victims. You can watch the event on FOX31 NOW in the player above.