BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — It has been one year since ten people were killed when a man opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store.

It happened on March 22, 2021 at the store located on Table Mesa Drive.

These are the victims:

Tralona Bartkowiak was one of 10 people killed during a shooting at King Soopers in Boulder (Credit: STiLFOCUS MEDIA )

Suzanne Fountain was one of 10 people killed during a shooting at King Soopers in Boulder on March 23, 2021. (Credit: Medicare Licensed Agents)

Rikki Olds was one of 10 people killed during a shooting at King Soopers in Boulder (Credit: Facebook / Rikki Olds)

This photo tweeted by the Boulder Police Department late Monday, March 22, 2021, shows Officer Eric Talley. (Courtesy of Boulder Police Department via AP)

Denny Stong was one of 10 people killed during a shooting at King Soopers in Boulder (Credit: Lisa Siciliano)

Teri Leiker was one of 10 people killed during a shooting at King Soopers in Boulder on March 23, 2021. (Credit: CU Boulder Best Buddies)

Jody Waters was one of 10 people killed during a shooting at King Soopers in Boulder on March 23, 2021. (Credit: @jodyannwaters)

Neven Stanisic was one of 10 people killed in Boulder on March 22, 2021. (Credit: Nevin Stanisic’s family))

Kevin Mahoney was one of 10 people killed at a King Soopers in Boulder on March 22, 2021. (Credit: Mahoney family)

This undated photo provided by John Mackenzie shows Lynn Murray. Murray, 62, was one of multiple people killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo. A picture of the victims of the shooting on Monday, March 22, 2021, began to emerge as the suspect in the killings remained hospitalized Tuesday but was expected to be booked into jail on murder charges. (John Mackenzie via AP)

The Table Mesa King Soopers announced it will be closed on Tuesday to honor the victims.

The location will be closed until it reopens at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. In addition to the closure, all King Soopers and City Market stores will pause for a moment of silence at 2:30 p.m.

There is also a memorial exhibit called “Boulder Strong: Still Strong, Remembering March 2021,” and it features artifacts collected from the memorial outside the store, as well as photographs of 70 people in the community connected to what happened.