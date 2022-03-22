BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — It has been one year since ten people were killed when a man opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store.
It happened on March 22, 2021 at the store located on Table Mesa Drive.
These are the victims:
- Denny Stong, 20: He worked at the King Soopers and was frequently seen in the self-checkout line
- Neven Stanisic, 23: He worked at King Soopers as an employee of a different company
- Rikki Olds, 25: She was a manager at King Soopers
- Tralona Bartkowiak, 49: She started a store called UMBA in Boulder
- Suzanne Fountain, 59: She was a Medicare agent who also worked in local theater
- Teri Leiker, 51: She was an employee at King Soopers where she’d worked for 31 years
- Eric Talley, 51: He was a Boulder police officer who died in the line of duty. He was the first officer on scene at the shooting,
- Kevin Mahoney, 61: A father who was killed during the grocery store tragedy
- Lynn Murray, 62: She was shopping at the store. She was a photographer
- Jody Waters, 65: A mother who was killed during the grocery store tragedy
The Table Mesa King Soopers announced it will be closed on Tuesday to honor the victims.
The location will be closed until it reopens at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. In addition to the closure, all King Soopers and City Market stores will pause for a moment of silence at 2:30 p.m.
There is also a memorial exhibit called “Boulder Strong: Still Strong, Remembering March 2021,” and it features artifacts collected from the memorial outside the store, as well as photographs of 70 people in the community connected to what happened.