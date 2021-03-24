RECORDS: King Soopers shooter had ‘look of pure anger’ during 2017 ‘cold-cock’ incident

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – The accused King Soopers mass shooter, Ahmad Alissa, told investigators another student had called him names like “terrorist” and “sand (n-word)” prior to a 2017 incident in which he punched another student in the head, causing him to bleed and bruise.

According to a police report obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers, Alissa told authorities that “he ‘could not take it anymore, so I blacked out and rushed him.” He told police, “I don’t remember the incident that much.”

Alissa and his father said Alissa had been bullied by the other student, named Alex, for the past year and that Alex had been mean and racist.

According to the police report, “he said that Alex also took a video of him in the classroom and put it on the internet. In the video Alex called him a nerd.”

“(Alissa) said that he felt the video was about him and that made him angry,” the report said.

According to police records, Alex, who declined to comment to the Problem Solvers, told police “Ahmad Alissa came up and punched hin(sic) in the side of the head. Alex said he fell to the ground and Ahmad just kept punching him in the face. Alex said that his head and his face hurt,” the report said. He also reported that he had a cut on the inside of his cheek.

The victim told police the physical attack was unprovoked and that he did not know why Alissa had struck him.

A teacher said she witnessed the incident and said Alissa “continued to punch (Alex) until she and another student broke it up,” and that “Alissa had a ‘look of pure anger’ on his face when he was hitting Alex.”

Someone else who was interviewed by police said he heard Alissa proclaim that he was going to “slap the s—t out of that kid someday,” moments before the incident.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to the assault charge in 2018.