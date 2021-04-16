Organizers to begin moving items placed at King Soopers memorial fence

Bouquets are stack up in front of crosses put up for victims along the temporary fence line outside the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store, the site of a mass shooting in which 10 people died, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo (KDVR) — Organizers with the city of Boulder and the Museum of Boulder at Tebo Center will begin moving some of the items that have been placed in front of a memorial fence that was put together after the King Sooper’s shooting that left ten people dead back in March.

The city says they’ll only be moving items a few feet away from the original location which will allow more people to access the memorial. The move is part of a plan to put together short-term and permanent memorials to remember the victims, other community members that were impacted and the overall impact that the shooting has had on the Boulder community.

“Our community is still reeling from the recent tragedy and will be grieving for a long time to come,” said Interim City Manager Chris Meschuk. “The city is committed to honoring the victims and preserving the outpouring of support embodied in this organically created tribute.”



“The process of preservation of artifacts, stories and oral histories is especially important at this time in light of the pandemic and limited ability for family members and friends of loved ones to attend the vigils and visit the sites,” said Lori Preston, Executive Director of the Museum of Boulder.



Visitors to the tribute, or anyone in the community, who needs mental or emotional support is welcome to visit the Boulder Strong Resource Center.

