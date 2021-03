BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Two days after Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty while responding to an active shooter at a Boulder grocery store, his body is being transported from the coroner’s office to a funeral home.

The procession is set to begin at 3 p.m., and anyone who wants to show their support is asked to line up along the west side of Foothills Parkway between Pearl St. & S. Boulder Road.

FOX31 NOW will have live coverage of the procession as it begins.

Individuals are asked to line up along the west side of Foothills Parkway between Pearl St. & S. Boulder Road BEFORE 3 p.m. The procession starts at 3pm & comes down Pearl & onto Foothills Pkwy to U.S. 36. Roads will be briefly closed as the hearse is escorted by police 2/2 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 24, 2021