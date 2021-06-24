New memorial for Boulder King Soopers victims

FILE – In this Friday, April 23, 2021, file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted on a cement barrier outside the supermarket in Boulder, Colo. Several families and survivors of those killed in the mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket are demanding that a special master be appointed to help distribute public donations for victims to a centralized account, saying the nonprofits currently handling the funds are not giving all of the money directly to victims. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Today, a new memorial will go up to honor the victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting that took place earlier this year.

The original memorial was taken down a few weeks ago. It contained thousands of flowers and mementos, honoring those who lost their lives at the store on March 22. Many of these mementos are at the Boulder History Museum for future display.

The new memorial is being designed by two Boulder artists, working closely with King Soopers and Boulder Office of Arts and Culture. The memorial will be made of a “flower wave installation.” These flowers will be placed on a 60 foot stretch of fencing on the west side of the King Soopers parking lot.

The public is then invited to “naturally dissolve” the new memorial by taking a flower from the fence and giving it as a gift to someone else. The artists say this act is to symbolize the support the community has shown in wake of the tragedy.

Installation of the new memorial begins this morning at 11 a.m. The public may visit the memorial beginning Friday 25, at 12 p.m.