Neguse introduces bill to rename Boulder Post Office after Eric Talley

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse introduced legislation Thursday to rename a Boulder post office in the name of Officer Eric Talley, who died while responding to the grocery store mass shooting in March.

Colorado Representatives Ken Buck, Jason Crow, Diana DeGette, Doug Lamborn, Ed Perlmutter and Lauren Boebert also support the bill. It would rename the post office at 1905 15th St. as the “Officer Eric H. Talley Post Office Building.”

Officer Talley was one of the first Boulder police officers to arrive at the scene of the King Soopers shooting on March 22. He lost his life in the line of duty.

“Officer Eric Talley is a true American hero. He gave his life protecting others, and his service and his sacrifice for the Boulder community will not soon be forgotten,” Neguse said in a press release. “With the naming of the 15th Street Post Office in Boulder after Officer Talley, we hope in a small way we may help honor his memory, his family, and ensure future generations know of his service to our community.”

“Officer Eric Talley loved the Boulder community,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold added. “His actions, along with those of his fellow officers, undoubtedly saved dozens of our neighbors’ lives.”



“The Boulder Police Department and the City of Boulder are greatly honored by this memorial renaming of a local post office branch after BPD Officer Eric Talley,” Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver said.