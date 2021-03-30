Mourners come from across the country to pay their respects for Officer Eric Talley

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — Hundreds of well-wishers braved the cold Tuesday morning to pay their last respects to Boulder police Officer Eric Talley along Highway 7. One woman traveled to Colorado from out of state, saying she wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

One by one, in singles and in groups, they showed up to pay their respects.

The sounds of sirens pierced the cold air created a sense of urgency, or perhaps, a first responder’s way of morning one of their own.

“In one particular moment in time you always need the police, you need someone to support you as well and we need to show them the support,” said Angela Stephens who was holding a Thin Blue Line flag.

“They are truly putting their lives on the line, and their family members, that others don’t realize what they are doing every day when they put their uniform on and get into that car because they don’t know what they are going to come up against,” she said.

Stephens said it is only right for citizens to honor fallen police officers. And she is leading by example, she flew in from Kansas City just to be on this road, holding the American flag, to honor Officer Eric Talley, Boulder Police Department.