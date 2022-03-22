BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — It has been one year since ten people were killed when a man opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store.

It happened on March 22, 2021 at the store located on Table Mesa Drive.

Here are the events taking place Tuesday to honor and remember the victims of the shooting:

The Table Mesa King Soopers announced it will be closed on Tuesday to honor the victims.

The location will be closed until it reopens at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. In addition to the closure, all King Soopers and City Market stores will pause for a moment of silence at 2:30 p.m.