King Soopers shooting victim Neven Stanisic’s family requests private funeral

Neven Stanisic was one of 10 people killed in Boulder on March 22, 2021. (Credit: Nevin Stanisic’s family))

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Neven Stanisic, 23, was one of the 10 victims in the shooting that occurred in Boulder on Monday. Funeral services are open only to family members, parishioners and those close to the family.

Neven’s family has released the following statement:

The Stanisic family wishes to express its gratitude for all the support and kindness extended by friends, neighbors, and the family’s church, as well as by local authorities, including the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office. They also thank the broader Serbian community across the country and beyond for reaching out to them in this time of need. We express our deepest condolences to other families of the innocent victims. Neven’s funeral will be this weekend — however, services are open only to family members, parishioners and those close to the family. The family respectfully but firmly requests that no news media attend. The family further requests that news media do not attempt to contact or approach family members in general until further notice. The family has been bombarded by media requests and urgently needs time away from the public. Parishioners have united in prayer for the Stanisic family and have set up a memorial in front of their church, where people can bring candles, pray and pay respect to Neven. We graciously request that this weekend and its events be left to the family. Stanisic family statement

Stanisic was working at the King Soopers as an employee of a different company, according to the reverend at his church. The reverend says Stanisic went to Alameda High School, and leaves behind his parents and a younger sister.