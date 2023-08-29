DENVER (AP) — The man charged with killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket in 2021 will undergo a restoration hearing this fall to determine his mental state after a health evaluation found him competent to work with his lawyers on this case.

A judge decided Tuesday that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s restoration process will last until Oct. 3, at which point a decision will be made.

Alissa is charged with murder and multiple attempted murder counts in the shooting at a crowded King Soopers store on March 22, 2021, in Boulder. He has not yet been asked to enter a plea.

The case against him has been on hold for about two years after his attorneys raised concerns about his mental competency — whether he is able to understand court proceedings and communicate with his lawyers to help his own defense.

Alissa was being held at a state mental health facility, but prosecutors accused him of feigning his condition to avoid trial.

Earlier this month, the Colorado Department of Human Services announced a determination that he did not have a mental or developmental disability that prevented him from working with his lawyer.

Alissa’s hospital reports are not public under Colorado law but lawyers have sometimes provided limited details about his mental health in court filings. In February, Alissa’s lawyers confirmed he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and said he had a limited ability to interact with others.

“He speaks in repetitive non-responsive answers and cannot tolerate contact with others for more than a very brief period,” they said at the time.

Competency is a different legal issue than a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, which involves whether someone’s mental health prevented them from understanding right from wrong when a crime was committed.

Prosecutors want Alissa to remain at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo rather than be sent back to the jail in Boulder, which they say cannot provide the same level of care.

