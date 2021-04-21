King Soopers shooting suspect facing additional charges

Ahmad Alissa is accused of killing 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder. This photo was taken when he was booked on 10 murder counts on March 23, 2021. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

BOULDER, Colo. – The Boulder district attorney’s office has filed additional charges against the suspect arrested for the mass shooting at a King Soopers on March 22.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada faces 33 more counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and 10 counts of possessing a prohibited large capacity magazine and using them to commit a crime.

In total, Alissa faces 54 charges, including previous 10 murder counts, and one attempted murder count for allegedly trying to kill a second Boulder Police Department officer.

Alissa first appeared in court on March 25. According to an affidavit obtained by FOX31, Alissa had removed most of his clothing and left it in a pile with a green tactical vest, a rifle and a handgun before surrendering to police.

Alissa was then taken to the hospital for what was described as a “through and through” bullet wound to his upper right thigh. He was released and transported to Boulder County Jail.