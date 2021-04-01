King Soopers shooting first responder selling T-shirts to raise money for victims’ families

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The outpouring of love and support for the victims of the Boulder grocery store tragedy continues. Those who rushed to the scene that day are now standing by the family members who lost loved ones.

Reggie Finley has been a Boulder firefighter for 24 years. He was one of the first responders on the scene of the King Soopers shooting.

“We felt so helpless. It happened so fast, there was nothing really we could do it was so sad and heartbreaking,” Finely said.

In the days after the tragedy, he knew he had to do something, so he designed a T-shirt and is selling them to raise money for the victims’ families.

“The flatirons and Boulder strong and public safety is on there, and everyone’s name listed with a cross and Officer Talley with a blue cross.

“It means a lot, this has been really tough. I’m still struggling and not back to work. If I could do anything to help, it means a lot,” Finely said.

His partner, Kelly Young knows the hole this has left in the community. Her husband, Donnie Young, was a Denver police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2005. She has helped other families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty, but she says this one was different because of the innocent civilians who were taken as well.

“I saw how it affected Reggie being there on scene, and I think we sometimes we forget how much our police and firefighters are affected by these things. He’s really had a hard time with it. As soon as he said he wanted to do something, we team up and we try to make it happen,” Young said.

They find comfort in the outpouring of support, and they want the families to know this shirt and fundraiser are also a sign they will not be forgotten.

The shirts are $27 each with 100% of the proceeds from purchases being distributed evenly between the 10 families. All funds will go through Boulder Firefighters IAFF Local 900.