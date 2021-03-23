King Soopers manager remembered as loyal friend and family member

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — By all accounts Rikki Olds was that person you wanted to be friends with.

The 25-year-old was one of 10 people killed during the Boulder grocery store shooting.

Her family told FOX31’s Vicente Arenas she strived to be the best manager for employees who she considered to be her work family.

“She was the type of person who would always be there for you,” said her uncle, Robert Olds.

Olds’ family said she sometimes felt guilty having to correct coworkers she considered family and friends.

She was described as having a bubbly personality with a laugh that would light up a room.

“She was always positive. She was always there for her friends,” said one friend who wished to remain anonymous.

She was that friend who made coworkers feel special and loved.

“She was always making jokes. Making fun when you have a hard day. She was always there,” said a former coworker fighting back tears.

Many questions remain after the tragedy unfolded inside King Soopers, a place most people feel safe.

Olds is gone now, but certainly not forgotten.

“Our family is suffering a great loss and we will get through this together one day at a time,” said her uncle.

The family is expected to share more of her story on Wednesday.

Robert Olds’ full statement on behalf of the family:

“On behalf of the Olds family, we want to thank the community and Rikki’s friends and co-workers for the outpouring of support for our family. Today we are mourning the loss of our granddaughter, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend and colleague. Rikki Olds was truly one of a kind. She didn’t follow trends—she made them.

“From the outside, you might notice her colorful hair, her bubbly personality, her laughter and a smile that lit up the room. For those of you lucky enough to call her friend, you knew she was a type of person who would always be there for you. She’d embrace you and give you confidence to be the person you want to be. She was a giver to others, and she gave herself to her career. She aspired to work up the ranks of King Soopers, and she strived to be the best manager she could be to her work family. In fact sometimes that even caused her guilt because she had to correct employees she considered friends and family. Whatever Rikki set her mind to do, she would do it. She had the tenacity and big dreams to make a great life for herself and to help others along the way.

“No one can replace Rikki and the happiness she brought to our lives. Our family is suffering a great loss, and we will get through this together one day at a time. On behalf of our family, thank you for honoring Rikki’s legacy and the light she was in this world. Our hearts go out to the other victims’ families who are going through the same grief we are. We especially want to recognize Officer Eric Talley, who sacrificed his life and is a hero in our hearts. May we never forget their lives and the impact they made. Thank you.”