King Soopers honoring victim Teri Leiker with anniversary ring

BOULDER, Colo (KDVR) — If you stopped into the South Boulder King Soopers over the past three decades, chances are you caught a smile from Teri Leiker.

The 51-year-old worked at King Soopers for 31 years and was known by many for her positive attitude, and love for her job.

Leiker was working as a courtesy clerk last Monday when she was killed along with nine others.

“It doesn’t seem real,” said her mother, Marge. “When somebody dies, you’re sad. But in a situation like this, it’s just unbelievable.”

Her mother says Leiker would always call her after work to let her know she got home safely.

Monday, she got a call from Leiker’s boyfriend, who was also a clerk at the store.

“He was frantic and said, ‘Marge, there’s a shooting at the store, and I can’t find Teri,’” she said.

Leiker’s parents say they went to the Coors Events Center to wait for news.

“We all knew, at the events center, all those families, we knew,” said Marge. “We knew we were the ones.”

Leiker’s mother says she’s spent the past week looking through photos of her daughter, who loved CU athletics and the Golden Buffaloes Marching Band.

She was also given Teri’s store badge and a special ring given to King Soopers employees after 30 years of service.

Over the weekend, she says the family was told that ring would be named after Teri moving forward.

“From now on, this ring is going to be called the 30-year Teri Leiker 30th Anniversary Ring,” she said. “So how special is that? Forever? It’s just unbelievable.”

Golden Buffaloes Marching Band Director Matthew Dockendorf says the band is also hoping to honor Leiker at some point this year.

“I know a lot of our students and myself will just miss her,” he said. “We want do our best to remember her, and remember her as part of the band, and a lover of the Buffs, and a lover of the Golden Buffalo Marching Band.”