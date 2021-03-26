King Soopers employees hold candlelight vigil

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Friday night, King Soopers employees held a vigil outside a sister store in Boulder on 30th Street and Arapahoe Avenue to honor those killed in the shooting on Monday.

A few dozen employees gathered outside the front door with tents sheltering from the rain.

The employees gathered to remember the 10 people who died in Monday’s shooting at the Table Mesa and Broadway location.

Ken Turner, who used to work at the King Soopers on Table Mesa, but now works at the store in Louisville store said, “It meant a lot, it was comforting. It was nice to see everybody. I find strength in people, you know? In times like this.”

Turner says he appreciates the ongoing love from Boulder and beyond.

“I think the community’s been incredible. Just a tremendous amount of support and caring,” he said.

As expected, there is no date set for when the Table Mesa store will open back up.

“We haven’t even discussed a re-opening plan. Everything this week has been focused on our associates,” King Soopers spokesperson Kelli McGannon said.