King Soopers employee whose sister survived Aurora theater shooting struggles to process tragedy

A solemn group of King Soopers employees, left, some from the Boulder store and some from the same district, brought large displays of flowers for each of the victims of a mass shooting at a Boulder Kings Soopers store on Monday. Each display had a card with condolences for the victims’ families and signed by their King Sooper family. The group brought their flowers to a fence around the King Soopers where a makeshift memorial has been made for the victims of a mass shooting, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder King Soopers store remains closed, and meanwhile, many employees are concerned about eventually going back to work.

Some suffer from trauma, survivor’s guilt, stress related problems and other issues.

Twenty-two-year-old Quincy Williams works in the King Soopers flower shop. He tells FOX31 he was going to the store to get coffee and usually begins his shift at 3 p.m. When he arrived, he witnessed a horrible sight.

“We saw like dozens of people running out of the store hiding behind their cars and there is just a body lying on the driveway,” he said.

Williams says he ponders whether an extra long red light at a traffic intersection may have saved his life.

After being terrified for his sister, who survived the Aurora theater shooting, Williams says enough is enough.

“In Colorado, this is just happening so frequently,” he said.

Williams tearfully described the enormous struggle he faces in losing his co-workers at the store.

“They were so young. I feel kind of guilty that I get to live at such a young age. They just deserve so much better,” he said.

The United Food and Commercial Grocery Workers Union represents 32 workers at the Table Mesa Drive King Soopers. The organization is now offering grief counseling to anyone who needs it.

President Kim Cordova said, “Now that this random person came in and decided to murder 10 people in their store, it’s been absolutely horrible for these workers.”

Williams, who is studying sociology, tells FOX31 he doesn’t know if he can return to the flower shop where, just feet away, so much was lost.

“My heart still hurts for all of the victims, for my co-workers and customers there, they just wanted to shop.”