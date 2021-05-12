King Soopers, Boulder mayor to make announcement Wednesday afternoon

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been nearly two months since 10 people were killed at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive, but today managers from the store are going to join the mayor for an update.

The store has been closed since the shooting happened. It took investigators several weeks to finish searching for evidence.

Since the shooting, King Soopers has donated about 10 million meals worth of food that was left sitting in the store to a local food bank.

You can watch the news conference above in the FOX31 NOW player at 2 p.m.