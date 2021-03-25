‘I will be reliving this everyday,’ survivors of King Soopers shooting return to scene

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Many King Soopers employees and customers returned to the scene of the crime on Thursday to retrieve their vehicles.

For most, it was a very emotional day, as they continue to process everything they witnessed when a shooter opened fire, killing 10 people.

“It was just a pop, pop, pop and it would be quiet and you’d hear it again,” said Emily Giffen, a King Soopers employee.

The terror and panic is still evident in the voices of those who lived those moments.

Many say the store and its parking lot will never look the same.

“I don’t know where the people were at, where they got killed, but we just have a graveyard right here,” said Andy Arellano, a King Soopers employee who works in the meat department.

Arellano said he and several others hid in a walk-in cooler on Monday when the shooter started firing inside the store.

“I saw one of our co-workers who works in produce saying ‘come over here, come over here,'” he said.

Arellano says he was just waiting and listening, hoping the shooter wouldn’t come his way.

His co-worker, Emily Giffen, was much closer.

She says she will never forget the callousness the shooter showed. She could only watch as he gunned down one of his victims.

“He just kind of squatted down with a gun and the guy had fallen. He was running and he held the gun to him and shot him like five more times,” she said.

Both Giffen and Arellano feel lucky to have escaped, but both know the nightmare will never end for those who were in the store.

“Right now I still feel hurt. I lost three of my co-workers. The youngest of all, he was only 20 years old. They asked me if I wanted to go back to work. I don’t know. I will be reliving this everyday,” Arellano said.