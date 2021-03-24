‘I can’t know if better gun control legislation would’ve prevented this’; Boulder mayor speaks on King Soopers shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been two days since the tragic shooting at a Boulder King Soopers, and already, leaders are looking to mitigate another shooting in the future.

“We need more, so we are asking our legislators for help,” said Mayor Sam Weaver in an interview with Fox31.

The shooting came days after legislation banning assault weapons was overturned in Boulder. Mayor Weaver said the 2018 ban was originally meant to send a message to legislators at the state and federal level.

“I can’t know if better gun control legislation would’ve prevented this particular event, but I think systemically we need a lot more attention on this problem,” said Mayor Weaver.

As Boulder strives to move on from this tragedy, the community is doing what they can to support those impacted by the shooting. The Community Foundation Boulder County has started funds for the victims’ families, and a vigil is being held this evening.

In order to start community recovery, Boulder is taking its first steps. “We start by remembering the people who were lost,” said Mayor Weaver.